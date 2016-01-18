DUBAI Jan 18 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, has completed the refinancing of a 350 million euro ($381.3 million) loan facility, it said on Monday.

The loan, backed by the Four Season Hotel George V, was extended by a consortium of three banks, Kingdom Holding said in an emailed statement.

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Natixis Pfandbriefbank and Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking acted as co-lead arrangers, the statement said, while Credit Agricole acted as facility and security agent.

The transaction closed on Oct. 16, it added. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David Goodman)