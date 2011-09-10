DUBAI, Sept 10 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
will complete due diligence on its joint $950 million
bid to buy a quarter-stake in telecoms operator Zain Saudi
by the end of September, Kingdom said in statement to
the Saudi bourse on Saturday.
Kuwait's Zain in March agreed to sell its stake in
indebted affiliate Zain Saudi to joint bidders Kingdom and
Bahrain Telecommunications co (Batelco).
"Kingdom Holding announces that it is signing an agreement
to end due diligence for the sale of the Zain Kuwait stake in
Zain Saudi by the end of September 2011," the statement said.
This announcement comes after Batelco chief executive Peter
Kaliaropoulos told Reuters this week that the deal was still
weeks away from completion.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Matt Smith)