UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeats with Mauritius and Hawaii topic codes)
RIYADH, June 1 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co has sold its interest in the Movenpick Resort and Spa Mauritius hotel for 150 million riyals ($40 million), it said in a bourse statement on Saturday.
Its stake was bought by Hawaii-based Outrigger Hotels and Resorts, it said.
Kingdom Holding, the investment vehicle for billionaire Prince Alwaleed, will sell 20-30 hotels in the next two years while retaining ownership of its stake in major hotel management companies and in specific high-end hotels, Alwaleed told Reuters last month. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources