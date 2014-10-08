BRIEF-Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances board recommends FY cash dividend
March 12 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries And Medical Appliances Corp:
Oct 8 Xiamen Kingdomway Group Co
* Says shares to halt trading from October 9 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xowTWo
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 12 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries And Medical Appliances Corp:
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.