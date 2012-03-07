NEW DELHI, March 7 Ailing Indian carrier
Kingfisher Airlines said on Wednesday it is working
with the tax authorities to reactivate its bank accounts and
expects the accounts to be "un-attached" soon.
The airline, which was banned by International Air Transport
Association (IATA) from its clearing house (ICH) earlier, said
the "temporary suspension" will not impact its flight
operations.
"Kingfisher Airlines continues to operate 200 flights to 46
domestic and international destinations. The ICH suspension does
not impact our guests travelling on any Kingfisher Airlines
flight or our flight schedules," the statement said.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)