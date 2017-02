MUMBAI Nov 24 India's Kingfisher Airlines said on Thursday one of its lessors, AerCap Holdings NV, would take back two of its aircraft in coming months as both the companies could not agree on extension terms.

The two jets were coming up for renewal in the next three months, a spokesman for Kingfisher told Reuters.

Kingfisher would add a new aircraft to the fleet in December to replace one of these two, he added.

Kingfisher, India's third largest airline by market share, has cancelled scores of flights in November and is struggling to raise funds. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)