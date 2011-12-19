MUMBAI Dec 19 Beleagured Kingfisher
Airlines has grounded 15 aircraft after the Indian
carrier was unable to meet maintanence and overhaul expenses,
the Economic Times reported on Monday, citing an industry person
familiar with the development.
The aircraft include the wide-bodied A330s used for long
hauls, and the company's active fleet has come down to 40 from
69 at the end of 2010, the newspaper said.
About 140 pilots have put in their papers and 11 have left
without the loss-making carrier giving them a clearance, it
said.
A Kingfisher spokesman declined to comment on the report.
Cash-strapped Kingfisher, which cut flights and loss-making
routes in November, is struggling to raise funds to continue
operations and repay debt.
The airline's request for additional working capital from
its lenders is still pending with the banks.
State Bank of India Chairman Pratip Chaudhury has
said efforts were being made by banks to make Kingfisher viable,
the Press Trust of India reported.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)