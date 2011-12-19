* Cash-starved airline grounds 15 planes- source
* SBI chief says efforts ongoing to help airline
* Sahara planning to lend it over 2.5 bln rupees- source

By Aniruddha Basu and Swati Pandey
MUMBAI, Dec 19 Beleaguered Kingfisher
Airlines has grounded 15 planes in its fleet as it
battles a prolonged cash crunch, a company executive told
Reuters, as banks continue efforts to prop up the airline, which
until recently was India's second-largest.
A Kingfisher executive, who declined to be identified, told
Reuters the airline had grounded 15 of its planes but did not
say how long they had been grounded or why.
The executive was speaking after the Economic Times reported
that Kingfisher had grounded some of its Airbus planes after it
was unable to meet maintenance and overhaul expenses.
Kingfisher, controlled by flamboyant liquor tycoon Vijay
Mallya, has been seeking additional working capital from its
lenders.
The chairman of State Bank of India, which heads
the consortium of Kingfisher's lenders, on Monday said banks are
trying to help.
"We are trying to help Kingfisher," State Bank of India
Chairman Pratip Choudhuri told Reuters on Monday morning.
Asked if banks were open to lending more funds to the
cash-starved airline, he said, "everything is on the table".
Indian conglomerate Sahara, meanwhile, plans to lend
Kingfisher more than 2.5 billion rupees ($47.4 million), the
Times of India reported on Saturday, citing sources.
A Sahara source who declined to be identified told Reuters
on Monday that the group was planning to lend to the carrier at
least that amount but did not give further details.
A Sahara spokesman declined to comment.
Kingfisher shares rose more than 2 percent and into positive
territory after the SBI chairman's comments. They were up 0.69
percent at 21.85 rupees in a weak Mumbai market as of late
morning.
Its share price has fallen 67 percent since the start of the
year, cutting its market value to about $202 million.
All but one of India's six main airlines is loss-making, as
carriers engage in aggressive price competition even as they are
squeezed by the high cost of jet fuel and other expenses.
India's aviation regulator is conducting a financial review
of Kingfisher, a process that is ongoing, an official with the
regulator said on Monday, declining to be identified.
Kingfisher's active fleet has shrunken to 40 from 69 at the
end of 2010, the Economic Times report said.
A Kingfisher spokesman declined to comment to Reuters.
An official source at Mumbai's airport told Reuters that
Kingfisher had grounded two aircraft there in recent weeks due
to a lack of spare parts, but there were no new flight
cancellations.
Kingfisher, which has never made a profit, has seen its
market share shrink to third-place after it slashed flights
beginning last month. Over 100 of its pilots have quit recently
and suppliers, including airports and oil companies, have
stopped extending credit to the airline.
(Editing by Tony Munroe)