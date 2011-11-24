(Adds quotes, details, shares)
By Aniruddha Basu
MUMBAI, Nov 24 India's Kingfisher Airlines
, the country's third largest by market share, said on
Thursday lessor AerCap Holdings NV would take back two
of its aircraft in coming months as both the companies could not
agree on extension terms.
"AerCap had two aircraft coming up for renewal in the next
three months where we could not agree on mutually acceptable
extension terms," a spokesman for Kingfisher said.
"The aircraft will soon be in a MRO (maintenance, repair and
overhaul) for preparation and redelivery," he added.
Kingfisher, which has cancelled scores of flights in
November and now has around 300 flights daily including
international, would add a new aircraft to the fleet in December
to replace one of these two.
A majority of its fleet of 66 aircraft are taken on lease.
The spokesman also said lessors have the contractual right
to access documents for all their aircraft on an as-needed
basis.
The Wall Street Journal on Thursday reported at least two
lessors have agents at Kingfisher's offices copying documents
relating to their planes.
Cash-strapped Kingfisher, controlled by flamboyant liquor
tycoon Vijay Mallya, is struggling to raise funds.
The company has pushed back deliveries of Airbus's
A380 superjumbo airliner and is also set to cancel orders for
two A340 aircraft.
Earlier this week, Kingfisher had said its aircraft
manufacturers have provided financial support to it and had
agreed to a cut in prices.
It has asked banks to offer guarantees to lessors to help it
release about 10 billion rupees locked up with the lessors.
At 0634 GMT, shares in Kingfisher, valued at $231 million,
were trading down 0.82 percent at 24.15 rupees in a weak Mumbai
market.
The stock has lost more than 63 percent of its value so far
in 2011, compared with a 23 percent fall in India's benchmark
index.
Kingfisher, which has never made a profit, is in talks with
an Indian investor for equity funding. Chairman Mallya last week
met a consortium of lenders, led by State Bank of India, in an
effort to shore up its finances and get additional working
capital.
But banks have been wary of lending to airlines, which are
on course to post record losses this fiscal year, hit by high
fuel prices and an ongoing price war.
Auditors of Jet Airways, India's leading carrier
said this month that the airline has to raise funds or generate
cash flows to meet obligations.
Kingfisher's auditors had made similar observations and also
said its method of accounting of costs incurred on major repairs
and maintenance of aircraft is not in accordance with generally
accepted accounting standards in India.
But Kingfisher has said the practice is consistent with
other major international airlines.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)