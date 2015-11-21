MUMBAI Nov 21 Lenders who are owed more than $1
billion by grounded Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines Ltd are
putting up for sale some of its assets including cars and
forklifts.
An auction notice appeared on Saturday on the website of the
trustee company representing the creditors.
Kingfisher, founded by liquor baron Vijay Mallya
and once India's second-biggest airline, stopped flying three
years ago as it ran out of cash. It owes money to its lenders,
mostly state-run banks, and suppliers.
As of end-January 2014, the airline owed 69.63 billion
rupees ($1.1 billion) to its banks, who are assessing interest
of 15.5 percent a year on the debt.
On Dec. 7, the banks will sell moveable pledged assets
through an auction over the Internet. (bit.ly/1X454Dt)
The reserve price for the assets going on sale has set at
6.5 million rupees, meaning that at most the auction will let
the lenders recover just a fraction of what they are owed. The
banks earlier this year took over $15 million worth of airline
property after a two-year legal battle.
Mallya was once known as "The King of Good Times" for his
flamboyant lifestyle.
($1 = 66.0479 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)