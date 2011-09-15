UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
(Repeats to attach to alert)
MUMBAI, Sept 15 India's Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) said on Thursday its lenders have independently assessed that the airline is viable as a going concern.
"During the year, RBI had directed the banks to independently assess the viability of KFA and this was in fact, carried out by the lenders with the assistance of SBI Capital Markets confirming that KFA is viable i.e. as a going concern," the airline said in an e-mail to Reuters.
Kingfisher, promoted by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, needs to infuse required funds to continue as a "going concern", its auditor has said in the company's annual report for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2011. .
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.