MUMBAI, Sept 15 India's Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) said on Thursday its lenders have independently assessed that the airline is viable as a going concern.

"During the year, RBI had directed the banks to independently assess the viability of KFA and this was in fact, carried out by the lenders with the assistance of SBI Capital Markets confirming that KFA is viable i.e. as a going concern," the airline said in an e-mail to Reuters.

Kingfisher, promoted by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, needs to infuse required funds to continue as a "going concern", its auditor has said in the company's annual report for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2011. .

