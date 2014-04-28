UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Kingfisher Plc
* Commencement of capital returns programme
* This programme will commence during financial year 2014/15 starting with around £200 million
* Timing and mechanism for this capital return will be kept under review to ensure maximum value creation for shareholders.
* Kingfisher announces that on 25 april 2014 it purchased for cancellation 500,000 ordinary shares
* Highest price paid was 414.95 pence per share and lowest price paid was 409.90 pence per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources