UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 8 Kingfisher PLC : * French tax case settled in kingfisher's favour * Conseil d'etat, France's ultimate court, has considered an outstanding tax
case dating back to 2003 * There is no impact on kingfisher's cash position from the decision as a full
refund of the tax * Exceptional credit of around £145 million being recognised in this year's
earnings. * Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources