* Shares fall to life low
* CEO says 100 pilots have quit in past few months
* CEO says no doubt about future of airline
MUMBAI, Nov 11 India's Kingfisher Airlines
shares slumped 18 percent to a life low on Friday as
the airline continued to cancel flights and newspapers reported
leasing companies were planning to take planes back and pilots
were leaving.
The airline's chief executive officer Sanjay Aggarwal told
television channel NDTV Profit 100 pilots had quit over the past
months, but said it was part of natural attrition and the
current cancellations were not on account of staff shortages.
Kingfisher, India's second-largest private airline, run by
liquor baron Vijay Mallya, has struggled to raise cash to
operate its cost-intensive business in a highly competitive
market place.
It had cancelled scores of flights daily since Sunday in an
effort to cut capacity and minimise costs, leaving passengers
stranded as the Indian travel season enters the peak period.
"There is no doubt in our mind as a management team or Dr
Mallya as a promoter of the airline, or the UB Group, about the
credibility or the future of the airline," Aggarwal said.
The Economic Times newspaper reported on Friday that some
companies who have lent aircraft to the loss-making airline
planned to take them back. It also said the Director General of
Civil Aviation had sought an explanation from the airline for
the mass cancellation.
A Kingfisher spokesman declined to provide immediate comment
to Reuters.
Six weeks ago Kingfisher had announced intentions to recast
its business model by doing away with its low-cost service
Kingfisher Red.
It said on Tuesday it has started reorganising its aircraft
in an effort to focus on the full-service market and that
required some of its flights to be out of service for the next
few weeks. Once the reconfiguration is complete the aircraft
will be pressed back in service it said.
"No shutdown, only ensuring loss minimisation by a flight
rationalisation and enhanced revenue through reconfiguration of
aircraft," Chairman Vijay Mallya was quoted by Economic Times as
saying on Friday.
At 1:13 p.m., Kingfisher shares were down 12.2 percent at
19.05 rupees, off a low of 17.7 rupees, while the BSE index
was down 1.28 percent. Shares of UB Holdings
were down 11.75 percent.
STRUGGLING TO SURVIVE
Kingfisher shares have lost more than 67 percent of value so
far this year. The airline, which started business as a full
service carrier in 2005 and listed when it bought out budget
airline, Air Deccan in 2008, has never made a profit.
Its auditors noted in the annual report this year that the
firm needs extra cash to survive in a challenging market.
Kingfisher had aimed to raise $250-$350 million through an
issue of global depositary receipts in January but did not
follow through on the plan. It also tried to attract private
equity investment in 2008 and 2009 but no deal was forthcoming.
Earlier this year, Kingfisher cut its debt through a
restructuring by issuing shares to 14 banks, including State
Bank of India and ICICI Bank. But its
problems continue.
Just last week it said it had written to banks for further
help by substituting high-cost rupee borrowings with lower cost
foreign currency debt and asked them to consider the weakening
rupee and high international fuel prices when appraising its
working capital requirements.
"The only way out is they sell a stake to a foreign airline
company if the government passes the rule anytime soon, which I
think they can, given the circumstances of the whole industry,"
said Sharan Lillaney, analyst at Angel Broking.
India currently allows foreign investment of up to 49
percent in Indian carriers, but foreign airlines are not allowed
to invest directly or indirectly in domestic carriers.
But India's industry secretary said last month that the
government was likely to approve a plan to allow foreign
airlines to buy stakes in Indian carriers.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by
Rosemary Arackaparambil)