MUMBAI Nov 8 India's No. 2 carrier Kingfisher
Airlines , controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya,
plans to cancel 31 flights daily till Nov 19, including four
international flights to Bangkok, the Mint newspaper reported,
citing an unnamed airline official.
The cash-strapped carrier, which has not reported a profit
ever since it got listed and has undergone debt restructuring
Once, has decided to cancel 27 domestic flights, the paper said,
without specifying a reason.
The cancellations include Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai,
Kolkata and Hyderabad routes, the report said.
About a dozen of Kingfisher's aircraft are already out of
service because of maintenance and other issues, the report
said.
Kingfisher had cancelled around 20 flights from Delhi on
Monday, due to a lack of aircraft, a Delhi airport official who
declined to be named, told Reuters.
Kingfisher Airlines officials and a spokesman were not
immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
On Oct. 13, the airline had faced a disruption in flights
after state-run oil marketer HPCL temporarily halted
fuel supplies, citing non-payment of dues.
Last week, Kingfisher said it has sought further cushion
from banks to ease its debt burden, but denied it was seeking
another debt restructuring.
Earlier, Kingfisher's auditors raised questions about its
viability and said it needed capital infusion to survive.
Shares in Kingfisher, valued at about $240 million, have
lost 64 percent of its value so far this year. At 10:45 a.m.
(0515 GMT), the stock was down 0.85 percent at 23.45 rupees in a
choppy Mumbai market.
