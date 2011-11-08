* Cuts frequency on weekend, low-demand flights

* Kingfisher to cancel 31 flights daily till Nov. 19-report (Adds company comments)

MUMBAI Nov 8 India's No. 2 carrier Kingfisher Airlines , controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, said on Tuesday it has cut frequency on some of its flights that run mostly over the weekend or are on routes where demand has been slow.

"For a limited period, these flights are either being cancelled or clubbed with other KFA (Kingfisher) flights in a well-controlled pre-determined manner," it said in a statement.

There will not be any "significant change" to its network, it said.

Earlier, Mint newspaper had reported that Kingfisher planned to cancel 31 flights daily till Nov. 19, including four international flights to Bangkok.

The cash-strapped carrier, which has not reported a profit ever since it got listed and has undergone debt restructuring once, had said in September it planned to exit its low-cost business in the next four months and focus on the premium model.

In its efforts to focus on the full-service market, Kingfisher said it has started reorganising its aircraft, requiring few of its flights to be out of service for the next few weeks.

"Once the reconfiguration is complete, these aircraft will be pressed back into service immediately," it said.

Shares in Kingfisher, valued at about $240 million, have lost 64 percent of its value so far this year. On Tuesday, the stock ended up 0.85 percent at 23.85 rupees in a flat Mumbai market. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu and Swati Pandey; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil, Aradhana Aravindan)