UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Dec 22 Home improvement group Kingfisher has agreed to sell a 70 percent stake in its B&Q China business to Wumei Holdings Inc for 140 million pounds ($219 million), it said on Monday.
The agreement follows Kingfisher's previous announcement of its plans to look for a strategic partner to help develop its B&Q business in China, which is made up of 39 stores.
The deal is conditional on Chinese Ministry of Commerce approval and, if approved, is expected to close during the first half of 2015. ($1 = 0.6396 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources