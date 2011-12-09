* SBI-led bank consortium has exposure of 64.2 bln rupees
* Airline seeking $250 mln in equity
* Has put up brand, properties as collateral with banks
By Nigam Prusty and Aniruddha Basu
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Dec 9 The lenders have
no plans for a second restructuring of its loans to India's
struggling Kingfisher Airlines, India's junior
minister of finance said on Friday, in a move that indicates
relief may not come easy for the debt-laden firm.
In March this year, India's third largest airline had issued
shares to a consortium of 13 banks led by State Bank of India
and allotted shares to its founders in a restructuring
process that helped pare debt.
"State Bank of India, leader of the consortium, has stated
that at present there is no such plan," federal minister of
state, finance, Namo Narain Meena said in Parliament, in answer
to a query whether banks are planning to carry out a second
restructuring of loans.
Government documents show that 19 banks have an exposure of
64.19 billion rupees to the airline. SBI, India's largest
lender, has the maximum exposure of 14.57 billion rupees as of
end November.
SBI has exceeded its exposure limit of 14.36 billion rupees,
the documents show.
"The repayment to SBI in respect of advances by Kingfisher
Airlines will commence from September 2012. Servicing of
interest is being done with some delay," Narain Meena said in a
written reply to the Parliament.
Kingfisher, owned by flamboyant liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya,
is desperately scouting for funds from potential investors and
more cushion from its banks to stay afloat.
"Debt is not an option at all for Kingfisher. At the end of
the day, debt and interest payments have overburdened the
airline," said Kapil Kaul, chief executive for the Indian
subcontinent and Middle East at the Centre for Asia Pacific
Aviation (CAPA), an aviation consulting firm.
"What Kingfisher needs is an equity infusion of $200-$250
million urgently. Without bringing in equity there is no game."
The airline, which has been late in paying salaries, hit
national headlines ever since it cancelled hundreds of flights
in November in a move to cut costs and exit loss-making routes.
However, its problems multiplied with Mumbai airport
putting it on cash-and-carry and service tax officials freezing
11 of its bank accounts for non-payment of dues.
"We are considering taking legal action against Kingfisher
for not paying service tax," S.K. Goel, chairman of India's
central board of excise and customs said on Friday.
A Kingfisher Airlines spokesman declined to comment.
Most Indian carriers, including state-run Air India, are
troubled by rising fuel costs and price wars emanating from
intense competition.
India's airlines are on course to post record losses of more
than $2.5 billion for the year ending March 2012, and investors
have become wary of an industry that, just a few years back,
ordered hundreds of aircraft in an ambitious bet on the future.
ASSETS AS COLLATERAL
Kingfisher Airlines has pledged its brand as collateral with
its lender consortium for 41 billion rupees, government
documents showed. The brand valuation was done by Grant Thorton
in 2010.
Kingfisher is one of India's most successful brands, ranked
116 by Campaign magazine in its top 1,000 Asia brands list for
2011, with only one Indian brand - Amul - higher.
Over and above the brand hypothecation, Kingfisher has also
pledged collateral security worth about 11.3 billion rupees,
including properties in Mumbai and Goa, helicopters and ground
support and office equipment.
Chairman Mallya has given personal guarantees of 2.48
billion rupees to the banks while the airline's parent United
Breweries Holdings has given corporate guarantees
worth 16 billion rupees.
Kingfisher, which has a negative networth, aims to cut its
current debt by 42 percent to 37.2 billion rupees through sale
and lease-back of aircraft, sale of a property in Mumbai and
conversion of rupee loans into lower interest foreign loans.
The airline is targeting an interest cost reduction of 3.94
billion rupees per annum.
Shares in Kingfisher, valued at $240.11 million, closed
down 3.82 percent at 23.95 rupees in a weak Mumbai market.
The stock has lost more than 62 percent of its value so far
this year, compared with a 21 percent fall in the main 30-share
index.
