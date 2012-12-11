MUMBAI Dec 11 India's debt-laden Kingfisher
Airlines has denied a newspaper report that it had
reached an agreement on selling a 48 percent stake to Etihad
Airways.
Kingfisher is in discussion with various investors,
including Etihad, for equity investments in the company, but
matters are merely at negotiation stages, it said in a statement
to the stock exchange.
India changed its Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy in
September to allow foreign carriers to buy stakes of up to 49
percent in domestic airlines, a move seen as a potential boon
for its struggling domestic aviation sector.
