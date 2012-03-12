Boeing to open first European factory, to invest 20 mln pounds
Feb 24 Boeing Co said it would invest 20 million pounds ($24.98 million) to open its first production facility in Europe to make components for certain aircraft.
NEW DELHI, March 12 India's Kingfisher Airlines said on Monday it has cancelled some flights due to "employee agitation on account of delayed salaries," further worsening troubles for the debt-laden carrier.
"We will operate approximately 80 percent of our planned schedule. We expect to return to our full schedule shortly," the company said in a statement.
Kingfisher, which has a debt of about $1.3 billion, needs at least $400 million soon to keep flying, according to the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, an industry consultancy. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)
BERLIN, Feb 24 All A400M military transport plane engines affected by an order from European safety regulators have been inspected and no further cracks were found in their combustion chambers, a spokesman for manufacturer Airbus said on Friday.