NEW DELHI Feb 27 India's Kingfisher
Airlines has organised funds to pay overdue salaries,
Chairman Vijay Mallya told staff in an email, offering
assurances that he would reward employees who stay committed to
debt-crippled carrier.
Separately, Mallya told the Times newspaper in London that
Kingfisher was in talks with two unidentified foreign carriers
about equity tie-up that could be announced within days.
International Airlines Group, the owner of British
Airways and Iberia, and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways have been
involved in talks for investment in the Indian carrier, the
newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.
IAG characterised the Times report as speculation.
"The process to allow foreign airlines to invest in Indian
carriers has not yet been fully approved so it would be wrong to
speculate about IAG's interest in any Indian airlines at this
stage," IAG said in a statement on Monday.
A government panel has recommended that foreign airlines be
allowed to buy up to 49 percent of Indian airlines.
A spokesman for Kingfisher did not respond to an email
seeking comment on the Times report.
Kingfisher, which has severely cut back on flights and
operating aircraft, has not paid salaries to many of its staff
for months, setting off an exodus to rivals.
The airline, which has a debt of about $1.3 billion, needs
at least $400 million soon to keep flying, according to the
Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, an industry consultancy.
Mallya's plans to raise funds through a share sale have been
delayed and he has been lobbying the government to pressure
state-run banks to lend more.
"I have organised funding so that we can pay your seriously
overdue salaries which is a source of great personal sorrow for
me," Mallya said in an email sent to staff on Sunday, a copy of
which was obtained by Reuters. He did not elaborate.
Mallya asked staff to remain loyal to Kingfisher, whose
market share has almost halved from more than 20 percent over
the past few months.
"We may not be the biggest now but we remain simply the best
for our guests," he wrote, adding that loyalty would be
rewarded.
Kingfisher's bank accounts were frozen by tax authorities
more than a week ago because of unpaid taxes. Mallya said he
hoped to see some resolution to that issue by early next week.
The UB group, which controls Kingfisher, and associate
companies converted their loans to the carrier to an additional
5 percent equity last week. This "clearly demonstrates the faith
that I have in all of you and in our company," Mallya said.
Kingfisher will be able to save about 15 percent in fuel
costs after the government recently allowed airlines to directly
import fuel, Mallya said. Importing fuel directly allows
airlines to avoid some state taxes.
Kingfisher shares closed 1.9 percent lower at 23.75 rupees.
The overall market dropped 2.67 percent.
