NEW DELHI Nov 11 India's civil aviation minister Vayalar Ravi on Friday said he would talk to Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee to get financially-troubled Kingfisher Airlines assistance from banks.

The minister is also talking to state governments to reduce sales tax on aviation fuel, Ravi told TV channel Times Now.

Shares of the cash-strapped carrier slumped 18 percent to a life low on Friday as the airline continued to cancel flights and newspapers reported leasing companies were planning to take planes back and pilots were leaving. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Matthias Williams)