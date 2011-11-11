NEW DELHI Nov 11 India's civil aviation
minister Vayalar Ravi on Friday said he would talk to Finance
Minister Pranab Mukherjee to get financially-troubled Kingfisher
Airlines assistance from banks.
The minister is also talking to state governments to reduce
sales tax on aviation fuel, Ravi told TV channel Times Now.
Shares of the cash-strapped carrier slumped 18 percent to a
life low on Friday as the airline continued to cancel flights
and newspapers reported leasing companies were planning to take
planes back and pilots were leaving.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Matthias Williams)