NEW DELHI, Sept 2 A founder group company of
grounded Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines Ltd is
seeking about $236 million in damages from engine-maker
International Aero Engines AG for allegedly supplying
"inherently defective" engines, the airline said.
United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd has filed a
lawsuit against International Aero Engines AG and its
shareholders in a court in the southern Indian city of
Bangalore, Kingfisher said in its annual report, which was made
publicly available on Monday.
U.S.-based International Aero Engines, which is part owned
by United Technologies Corp's Pratt & Whitney unit, was
not immediately available for a comment.
The lawsuit alleges that the IAE V-2500 A5 engines supplied
to Kingfisher were "inherently defective, both in design and
manufacture," Kingfisher said.
Kingfisher, controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, has not
flown since last October because of a funding crunch. Its flying
licences expired at the end of last year and the company has so
far had little success in a bid to revive operations.
Kingfisher, which had never reported a profit during its
eight years of operations, is in talks with one potential
investor in the airline as of Aug. 14, it said in the annual
report, without naming any company.
A difficult operating environment as well as the engine
problems "severely affected" its operations and finances during
the year to March 2013, Kingfisher said.
The carrier had grounded 14 Airbus A320 family
aircraft that used the V2500 engines during the year to March
2011 due to technical problems relating to the engines, it had
said in its annual report for that year.
A Kingfisher spokesman did not comment beyond the annual
report.