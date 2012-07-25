MUMBAI, July 25 The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects India to lead global talks on the European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), Tony Tyler, the organisation's director general, said on Wednesday, adding that he felt India was not "philosophically opposed" to the scheme.

Two unidentified Indian airlines failed to meet a March 31 deadline to comply with the ETS, which requires carriers to offset their carbon emissions.

Separately, Tyler said the IATA was holding talks with Kingfisher Airlines on reinstating the struggling carrier to the global trading platform. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Jijo Jacob)