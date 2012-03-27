NEW DELHI, March 27 Indian lender ICICI Bank
has asked embattled Kingfisher Airlines to
top up its loan security or adjust the loan amount after the
ailing carrier's stock took a severe beating in recent weeks,
the airline said.
"There is absolutely no recall of the entire loan facility
nor any notice for sale of securities," Kingfisher said in a
statement.
ICICI Bank has lent about 4.3 billion rupees ($83.77
million) to Kingfisher.
Kingfisher, which has debts of $1.3 billion, is scrambling
to raise funds after banks refused to lend more for its
day-to-day operations.
($1 = 51.33 rupees)
