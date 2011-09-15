* H1 underlying profit 439 mln stg vs forecast 409 mln

* Growth driven by France and higher profit margins

* To invest 130 mln stg in UK, creating 1,200 jobs

* Raises dividend 28 pct (Adds more detail, background)

By Mark Potter

LONDON, Sept 15 Kingfisher , Europe's No.1 home improvements retailer, beat first-half earnings forecasts, helped by a drive to boost profit margins, and said it was stepping up expansion in Britain as rivals struggle in a tough market.

The group, which runs UK market leader B&Q but makes two-thirds of its profits abroad, said on Thursday it would create 1,200 jobs in Britain this year, spending 130 million pounds ($205 million) on new stores, particularly for its building trade-focused Screwfix brand.

"Although the economic outlook is uncertain, this investment demonstrates our confidence in the UK's longer-term growth prospects," chief executive Ian Cheshire said.

Shoppers across Europe are cutting spending amid rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity.

Britons are particularly suffering as the economy there continues to flag while the government makes swingeing cuts.

Official data at 0830 GMT are expected to show retail sales fell 0.3 percent in August from July, while electricals group Kesa said on Thursday quarterly underlying sales at its British chain Comet plunged 22.1 percent.

Kingfisher, which also runs the Castorama and Brico Depot chains in France and elsewhere, has coped better than most, thanks to its geographic spread and to its drive to improve profit margins by buying more goods centrally, and directly, from cheaper manufacturing centres like Asia.

Profit before tax and one-off items jumped 24 percent to 439 million pounds ($691 million), topping an average forecast of 409 million in a company poll of 14 analysts.

That was driven by a 26 percent rise in retail profits in France and a 27 percent increase in other international markets, which include Poland, Spain, Turkey, Russia and China.

Profits in the UK and Ireland rose 6 percent, as higher margins offset lower sales. B&Q and rival Homebase are battling to attract the customers of Focus DIY, which collapsed earlier this year.

"Looking ahead, economic uncertainty throughout Europe is likely to impact consumer confidence, meaning conditions will remain challenging for retailers," Cheshire said.

"However, our plans already assumed little help from our markets and I am confident we will continue to outperform."

Kingfisher, the world's third-biggest home improvements retailer behind U.S. groups Lowe's and , hiked its interim dividend by 28 percent to 2.47 pence a share.

Shares in the group, which earlier this week announced an expansion drive in Russia, have beaten the STOXX Europe 600 retail index by 11 percent this year.

They closed at 239.6 pence on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about 5.6 billion pounds ($1 = 0.635 British Pounds) (Editing by David Hulmes and Hans-Juergen Peters)