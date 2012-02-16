* Aims to meet analysts' FY adj profit view of 799 mln stg
* Plans significant growth in Poland, Russia, Turkey, Spain
* Unveils management reshuffle
* Q4 total sales 2.36 bln stg, up 4.0 pct
* Shares fall 1 pct
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comments, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Feb 16 Kingfisher,
Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, said the next phase
of its development plan will target a big expansion in existing
markets as it seeks to allay investor concerns it is becoming a
mature business.
Chief Executive Ian Cheshire told reporters on Thursday the
firm was looking to grow significantly in its established
markets of Poland, Russia, Turkey and Spain, as well as seeking
"in-fill" opportunities in France and Britain, where it is
already the market leader.
"It's really to try and make the point that actually we've
got a reasonable chunk of organic growth to come, so it's not as
mature as some people tend to think," he said.
A strategy update in March will also detail how Kingfisher
plans to develop its common range of products from the current 2
percent of total products globally to 50 percent over the medium
term and the margin benefits that will accrue.
Cheshire was speaking after Kingfisher said it would meet
analysts' forecasts for a year to end-January 2012 underlying
pretax profit of 799 million pounds ($1.25 billion), a 20
percent rise on the 670 million pounds made in the previous
year.
The group, with about 950 stores in eight countries in
Europe and Asia, also unveiled a management reshuffle that will
see finance director Kevin O'Byrne become CEO of B&Q, B&Q CEO
Euan Sutherland become group chief operating officer, Kingfisher
France CEO Philippe Tible add Poland and Russia to his
responsibilities and international CEO Peter Hogsted leave.
"This may cause a small degree of concern, given the success
of the previous team and structure over the past three years,"
said Investec Securities analyst David Jeary.
Shares in Kingfisher, which prior to Thursday's update had
increased by 11 percent over the last month, were down 1.1
percent at 275.7 pence at 1018 GMT, valuing the business at 6.54
billion pounds.
Kingfisher, which runs British market leader B&Q as well as
Castorama and Brico Depot in France and elsewhere, said its
total sales rose 4.0 percent to 2.36 billion pounds in the 13
weeks to Jan. 28, its fiscal fourth quarter.
Many European retailers are struggling as disposable incomes
are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government
austerity measures, and amid fears the euro zone debt crisis
could plunge the region back into recession.
Kingfisher, the world's No. 3 home improvements retailer
behind U.S. groups Lowe's and Home Depot, has
performed better than most, offsetting weak demand in many of
its markets with a drive to improve profitability by buying more
goods centrally, and directly, from cheaper manufacturing
centres like China.
Fourth quarter sales at Castorama France stores open over a
year rose 2.9 percent and were up 5.7 percent at Brico Depot
France stores. That beat analysts' forecasts for rises of about
0.9 percent and 2.0 percent respectively as sales benefited from
milder weather, new ranges and store modernisations.
Like-for-like sales at B&Q stores in the UK and Ireland fell
2.5 percent compared with analysts' expectations of a fall of
about 2.0 percent, held back by a weak consumer backdrop
Cheshire does not expect to improve any time soon.
"We're still assuming no help from the market," he said.
However, he was hopeful an extended public holiday in June
for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee could be a fillip for UK sales.
"The combination of Jubilee and the Olympics should be a
sort of great British summer in the garden, good for (sales of)
barbecues, good for outdoor furniture."
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Matt Scuffham)