Hyderabad, INDIA, March 14 The Indian aviation regulator will submit a report on troubled Kingfisher Airlines in one to two days, Aviation Minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the debt-crippled and cash-strapped carrier said it will cut back its overseas flights as it looks to slash costs and attract funding from wary bankers and sceptical investors. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)