NEW DELHI, March 20 India may cancel Kingfisher
Airlines' licence if safety norms and financial
viability conditions are not met, Aviation Minister Ajit Singh
told reporters on Tuesday.
The cash-strapped carrier, which is now operating 18 planes,
has failed to stick to its recovery plan, Singh said.
Kingfisher Airlines, which has a debt of $1.3 billion, is
facing collapse as banks have refused to lend more for
day-to-day operations. Massive cutback in flights have reduced
revenues, leaving the carrier with little cash to pay its
employees, airports and tax authorities.
Kingfisher Chairman Vijay Mallya will meet aviation
regulator on Tuesday or Wednesday to discuss the recovery plans,
Singh said.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)