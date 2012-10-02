MUMBAI Oct 2 India's aviation regulator, after a meeting with the debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines on Tuesday, said the airline plans to use 600 million rupees in frozen bank accounts to pay salaries.

Kingfisher is also in talks for foreign direct investment with a couple of airlines and hopes to conclude the discussions in three months, Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Mishra told reporters.

