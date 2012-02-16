* Q3 loss up 75 pct at $90.1 mln vs year earlier
* Company blames fuel costs, rupee depreciation, competition
* No sign of fresh equity injection
* Industry reeling under mounting debts, rising costs
By Henry Foy
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Kingfisher Airlines'
losses mounted in the third quarter, taking the total
loss to $240 million this fiscal year, as the ailing Indian
carrier was squeezed by high fuel costs, a weaker rupee and
fierce competition.
Cash-strapped Kingfisher, controlled by liquor baron Vijay
Mallya, has become a byword for the debt-laden Indian airline
industry savaged by rising fuel bills, dwindling cash and a
stark lack of financing options.
"The company has incurred substantial losses and its
networth has been eroded," Kingfisher said in a statement.
"Steep depreciation of the Indian rupee coupled with
consistently high crude oil prices has led to a challenging
quarter for the Indian aviation industry," the company added.
The company is around a quarter-owned by banks and its top
lender State Bank of India has refused to add to loans
it considers non-performing.
Kingfisher is in talks with distressed-debt experts but
there are no signs of a guardian angel equity injection that
executives have long promised. An entry into the potentially
lucrative oneworld alliance was postponed this month as it
scrambles for capital.
Unpaid staff have left in droves, and scores of flights have
been cancelled to cut costs. Turboprop maker ATR, a joint
venture of EADS and Finmeccanica, cancelled
38 plane orders from Kingfisher in January because the airline
hadn't paid for the planes.
"Right now this is just minor fire-fighting, at some point
they will need to consider a wholesale scale-back, such as a
possible dumping of the international services," an airline
sector analyst at a Mumbai brokerage told Reuters.
Kingfisher's parent chief financial officer, Ravi Nedungadi,
declined to comment on the results when contacted by Reuters.
Kingfisher, named after India's most famous beer owned by
its parent company, lost 4.44 billion rupees ($90.1 million) in
the fiscal third quarter that ended in December, 74.8 percent
more than a loss of 2.54 billion rupees a year previously.
The company has lost 11.8 billion rupees ($240 million) in
the first nine months of the current fiscal year that ends in
March, a 35 percent rise from a year earlier.
Revenue in the third quarter fell 15.2 percent to 13.42
billion rupees.
TROUBLED SKIES
India's airlines are likely to lose up to $3 billion in the
fiscal year ending March as the industry's total debt swells to
$20 billion. Five of India's top six airlines are loss-making,
including state-owned Air India which is operating on
taxpayer life support.
Fierce competition has driven down prices and margins as
costs stack up. Domestic demand grew 12 percent in the quarter,
but capacity addition stood at 17 percent over a year earlier,
Kingfisher said.
Only one analyst tracks the company specifically, according
ThomsonReuters StarMine.
A slashing of routes to cut costs resulted in
Kingfisher's domestic market share slip to 12.1 percent in
December, the No. 5 carrier. In July, it had a 19 percent market
share and was the second-largest carrier.
Kingfisher suffered an increase in fuel cost of
1.9 billion rupees ($38.6 million) during the quarter, a rise of
37 percent from 12 months previous. Fuel costs accounted for 44
percent of operating expenses during the quarter, the company
said.
Rival Jet Airways posted its fourth
straight quarterly loss last month on higher fuel costs.
Compounding the impact of rising crude prices, taxes levied
by state-run oil marketing companies make jet fuel prices in
India among the highest in the world.
A government panel this month approved a plan to allow
carriers to import jet fuel directly, a break that could help
them cut fuel costs by up to 20 percent but also require new
spending.
India's government is expected to soon allow foreign
carriers to take a 49 percent stake in local airlines, a move
Kingfisher has long called for, which may prove to be the
saviour of the troubled industry.
Two major Gulf carriers told Reuters this month that they
have no interest in taking a stake in Kingfisher. Kingfisher has
also opened talks with SC Lowy Financial, a Hong Kong distressed
debt firm, in a sign it may be running out of traditional
funding options.
Depreciation and interest charges during the
quarter rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier to 4.31 billion
rupees.
Shares in Kingfisher, which has never made a profit, have
dropped almost 60 percent since the beginning of last year,
shrinking the airline's market value to around $270 million.
The company's shares were up 2 percent, or 0.5 rupees, at
10:45 a.m. (0515 GMT) on Thursday, in a Mumbai market
down 0.4 percent.
($1 = 49.2900 Indian rupees)
