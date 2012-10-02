NEW DELHI Oct 2 India's Kingfisher Airlines will take a call on lifting a partial lockout on Oct. 4, Chief Executive Sanjay Aggarwal said on Tuesday.

The airline is engaging in talks with employees, Aggarwal told reporters after a meeting with the country's aviation regulator.

Kingfisher declared a partial lockout and cancelled all of its flights through Thursday, as labour unrest exacerbates troubles for the debt-laden company. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)