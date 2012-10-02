UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NEW DELHI Oct 2 India's Kingfisher Airlines will take a call on lifting a partial lockout on Oct. 4, Chief Executive Sanjay Aggarwal said on Tuesday.
The airline is engaging in talks with employees, Aggarwal told reporters after a meeting with the country's aviation regulator.
Kingfisher declared a partial lockout and cancelled all of its flights through Thursday, as labour unrest exacerbates troubles for the debt-laden company. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders