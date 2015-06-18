LONDON, June 18 Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvement retailer, said on Thursday it had appointed Michael Loeve as the new chief executive for its B&Q business in Britain and Ireland.

Loeve, 41, will join the company in September from Danish retailer Coop Danmark where he was group retail director.

His appointment comes after the company announced in March it would close 60 B&Q stores in Britain over the next two years.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter)