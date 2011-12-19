MUMBAI Dec 19 India's Kingfisher Airlines
said on Monday it will become part of the global
oneworld alliance from February, making it the first carrier
from the subcontinent to join a global airline group.
"For Kingfisher Airlines, joining oneworld will strengthen
its competitive offering and its financial position," it said in
a statement, adding it would add more than 40 destinations to
the alliance's network, all of them in India.
Kingfisher, India's third largest carrier by market share,
was recently in the news after a spate of flight cancellations
in November, as the carrier faced a series of financial
difficulties.
The oneworld alliance serves more than 850 airports in
nearly 150 countries and includes American Airlines,
British Airways and Cathay Pacific.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)