LONDON Aug 18 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported solid progress in its second quarter with sales growth driven by its markets in Britain and Poland but said it was cautious on the short-term outlook after the Brexit vote.

"In the UK, the EU referendum result has created uncertainty for the economic outlook, although there has been no clear evidence of an impact on demand so far on our businesses," said Chief Executive Véronique Laury.

"In France, widespread industrial action and exceptionally wet weather created a more challenging environment, after a more encouraging first quarter."

The firm, which trades as Castorama and Brico Depot in France and B&Q and Screwfix in Britain, said group sales at stores open over a year rose 3.0 percent in the three months to July 31, its fiscal second quarter, having been up 3.6 percent in the first quarter.

Total sales rose 8.4 percent to 3.0 billion pounds ($3.92 billion). ($1 = 0.7657 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)