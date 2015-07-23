(Recasts with details, shares)
LONDON, July 23 Kingfisher, Europe's
largest home improvements retailer, posted improved growth in
both Britain and France in its latest 10-week sales on Thursday,
with the outcome in the UK and Ireland boosted by its Screwfix
division.
Sales at stores open more than a year rose 16.7 percent in
the 10 weeks to July 11 at Screwfix, which supplies tools,
plumbing and electrical equipment to Britain's tradesmen and
home improvement enthusiasts.
Kingfisher's B&Q chain aimed at the mass-market reported
same-store sales up 3.4 percent over the same period.
In March new Chief Executive Veronique Laury detailed plans
to reshape Kingfisher, including closing 60 B&Q stores, cutting
the number of product lines, developing unified garden and
bathroom businesses and starting a revitalisation programme for
big stores across Europe.
Screwfix trades from 412 stores and Kingfisher believes the
business has scope for over 500 outlets.
Kingfisher's group same-store sales rose 3.5 percent in the
10-week period, helped by soft comparative numbers in the same
period last year and better weather in June and July, which
boosted demand for products such as fans, sprinklers and bedding
plants.
Shares in Kingfisher, the world's No. 3 do-it-yourself (DIY)
player behind U.S. companies Lowe's and Home Depot
, were up 2.2 percent at 375 pence at 0717 GMT, valuing
the business at 8.7 billion pounds ($13.6 billion).
The stock has risen 29 percent over the last nine months.
Same-store sales were up 5.5 percent in the UK and Ireland
and up 1.3 percent in France.
For the full second quarter, which includes an additional
three weeks of trading, analysts are forecasting a rise of 4.1
percent for the UK and Ireland and growth of 0.3 percent in
France, according to forecasts compiled by Kingfisher.
In the first quarter it recorded a rise of 1.6 percent in
the UK and Ireland and a fall of 1.2 percent in France.
($1 = 0.6395 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)