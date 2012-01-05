MUMBAI Jan 5 India's aviation regulator
will meet executives from cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines
and Air India Express, the budget arm of state carrier
Air India, on Thursday, seeking an explanation on safety
concerns highlighted by the regulator's internal report.
"We are careful that financial stringency should not impinge
on safety. So on that basis, we had done this (internal report)
and there are several steps which have to be taken by the
airlines," said Bharat Bhushan, director general of civil
aviation.
Earlier on Thursday, a Times of India report, citing the
regulator, said that "a reasonable case exists for withdrawal of
Kingfisher's operator permit (licence) as their financial stress
is likely to impinge on safety".
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing By SUbhadip Sircar)