BRIEF-Tesco not considering more overseas disposals - CEO
* CEO says not looking at more overseas disposals Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 23 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, beat forecasts with a 0.3 percent rise in annual profit, though it said it remained cautious on the outlook for France, its most profitable market.
The firm, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Wednesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 686 million pounds ($972.06 million) in the year to Jan. 31
That compares with analysts' average forecast of 667 million pounds and 684 million pounds made in the 2014-15 year.
"In the short term, the fundamentals of the UK economic backdrop remain positive, although we remain cautious on the outlook for France," the firm said. ($1 = 0.7057 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
April 12 British recruiter PageGroup reported a record first-quarter gross profit and said it saw growth in its markets outside the UK, where client and candidate confidence levels are constrained by uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the EU.