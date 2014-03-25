LONDON, March 25 Kingfisher, Europe's
largest home improvements retailer, said it would return about
200 million pounds ($330 million) to shareholders in the current
year as it met forecasts with a 4.1 percent rise in 2013-14
profit.
The group, which runs market leader B&Q and Screwfix in
Britain and trades as Castorama and Brico Depot in France, also
said on Tuesday it would look for a strategic partner for B&Q
China, aiming to replicate the partner approach it adopted in
Turkey.
Kingfisher made an underlying pretax profit of 744 million
pounds in its 2013-14 year.
That compared with analysts' forecasts in a range of 738-748
million pounds and 715 million pounds made in the 2012-13 year.
Kingfisher said the capital return in 2014-15 would be the
first of a multi-year programme.
($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)