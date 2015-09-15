LONDON, Sept 15 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvements retailer, said it could open 200 more of its strongly performing British Screwfix stores, as first-half group profit dipped due to adverse foreign exchange movements on Tuesday.

The firm, which runs the B&Q and Screwfix chains in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other countries, said adjusted pretax profit for the six months to Aug.1 fell 2.3 percent to 384 million pounds ($592 million).

That was slightly ahead of a forecast of 380 million pounds.

Group like-for-like sales rose by 2.0 percent, with the UK and Ireland division up 3.3 percent. In France underlying sales fell 0.3 percent due to ongoing weak consumer confidence.

Kingfisher currently has 412 Screwfix UK stores, which supply tools, plumbing and electrical equipment to Britain's tradesmen and home improvement enthusiasts.

($1 = 0.6483 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle)