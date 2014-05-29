BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
LONDON May 29 Kingfisher, Europe's No. 1 home improvement retailer, posted a 20 percent surge in first quarter retail profit and said it would pay a 100 million pound ($167 million) special dividend as part of its new plans for extra shareholder rewards.
The group, which runs market leader B&Q in Britain and trades as Castorama and Brico Depot in France, said on Thursday retail profit for the 13 weeks to May 3 rose to 142 million pounds, just below a company compiled consensus forecast of 145 million pounds.
Boosted by much better weather than in the same period a year ago, group sales at stores open over a year rose 6.1 percent, including growth of 1.6 rise in France and 10.1 percent in the UK and Ireland. ($1 = 0.5986 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7