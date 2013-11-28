* Q3 retail profit 271 mln pounds vs f'cast 280 mln
* Sales up 8 percent to 2.92 billion pounds
* Like-for-like sales up 1.4 pct
* France retail profit down 5.6 pct, UK up 8.3 pct
* Shares fall up to 6.6 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 28 Kingfisher, Europe's
biggest home improvement retailer, highlighted contrasting
growth prospects for 2014 in Britain and France as it posted
third-quarter profit at the lower end of forecasts, blaming a
tough French market.
Shares in the group, which trades from 1,082 stores in nine
countries in Europe and Asia, fell up to 6.6 percent on Thursday
after it said there were no obvious signs in France of an
imminent improvement in consumer confidence.
France, where Kingfisher trades as Castorama and Brico
Depot, is the group's most profitable market.
Chief Executive Ian Cheshire said there was a stark contrast
between the outlook for Britain and for France, pointing to UK
unemployment of 7.6 percent as opposed to over 11 percent in
France and a UK housing market that is growing as opposed to a
French housing market that is declining.
"You've got belief (in Britain) that things will be better
next year which is not the case in France," he told reporters.
Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their 2013-14 pretax
profit forecast to 745 million pounds ($1.21 billion) from 755
million pounds and their forecast for the following year by a
similar amount, saying they saw limited upside to both earnings
and margins in France.
Kingfisher, which also runs the B&Q and Screwfix chains in
Britain, made a retail profit of 271 million pounds ($441
million) in the 13 weeks to Nov. 2 - an increase of 1.7 percent
on a constant-currency basis.
That compared with analyst forecasts in a range of 271 to
285 million pounds, with a consensus of 280 million.
Total sales rose 8 percent to 2.92 billion pounds, with
sales at stores open over a year up 1.4 percent.
In France like-for-like sales were flat and retail profit
fell 5.6 percent, impacted by a slightly lower gross margin
percentage in a more price-promotional environment.
Like-for-like sales in the UK & Ireland increased 2.0
percent, while retail profit was up 8.3 percent, driven by
growing demand at the construction end of the home improvement
market, assisted by government initiatives to stimulate
Britain's housing market.
B&Q and Screwfix also got a boost to trade after a severe
storm hit Britain in October, with sales of fence panels up 41
percent year-on-year in the week after the storm.
Kingfisher saw sales growth in each of its other
international markets, including Poland, Germany and China.
The group is Europe's biggest home improvement retailer in
terms of sales and No.3 in the world behind U.S. groups Lowe's
and Home Depot.
It has offset weak demand in many of its markets with a
"self help" drive to improve profitability by buying more goods
centrally, and directly, from places like China.
"Looking ahead, we remain ready to capitalise on any
improvement in conditions or opportunities as they arise," said
Cheshire, adding he remained "enthusiastic about our longer-term
prospects."
Shares in Kingfisher, up 39 percent this year before
Thursday's update, were down 21 pence at 374.5 pence at 1103
GMT, valuing the business at 8.9 billion pounds.