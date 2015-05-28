LONDON May 28 Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvement retailer, posted a 1.4 percent rise in first quarter retail profit, helped by a strong performance at Screwfix which lifted sales at its British arm.

Kingfisher, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France, said on Thursday retail profit for the 13 weeks to May 2 rose to 150 million pounds ($230 million) at constant currency, ahead of a company compiled consensus forecast of 146 million pounds.

Underlying group sales grew 0.8 percent versus strong comparative figures a year ago, with sales in France down 1.2 percent but up 1.6 percent in the UK and Ireland, where the company also made gross margin gains after less promotions.

($1 = 0.6512 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)