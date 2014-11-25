* Q3 retail profit 225 mln pounds, down 11.8 pct
* Q3 total sales 2.82 bln pounds, down 3.6 pct
* Q3 UK/Ireland lfl sales up 2.6 pct, France down 4.0 pct
* Shares down 3.4 pct, down 20 pct so far this year
By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 25 Kingfisher, Europe's
biggest home improvement retailer, cautioned investors on
Tuesday against expecting a quick recovery in France, the market
that contributes more than half its profits.
Kingfisher posted an 11.8 percent drop in third-quarter
earnings, saying the weak French market, where the firm trades
as Castorama and Brico Depot, was more than offsetting a
stronger performance at its B&Q and Screwfix chains in Britain.
"In this quarter, you saw a degree of the reality of some of
the tax increases for the French consumer," Chief Executive Ian
Cheshire told Reuters.
"I'm not sure it's necessarily getting worse but we're
expecting this sort of flat to negative picture to continue," he
said, adding that Kingfisher would keep a tight control on
costs.
Shares in Kingfisher, the world's No. 3 DIY player behind
U.S. groups Lowe's and Home Depot, fell 3.4
percent, having already fallen 20 percent this year.
In its 2014 budget, the French government hit consumers with
higher income and sales taxes to try and bring down the deficit,
which remains above the European Union cap of 3 percent.
Kingfisher made a retail profit of 225 million pounds ($353
million) in the 13 weeks to Nov. 1, below an analysts' average
forecast of 227 million pounds and down from 271 million in the
same period last year.
The fall in profit was exacerbated by a stronger sterling,
which contributed to an adverse foreign exchange hit of 13
million pounds.
Total sales fell 3.6 percent to 2.82 billion pounds. Sales
at UK and Ireland stores open more than a year rose 2.6 percent
on a constant currency basis, but fell 4.0 percent in France.
Analysts at BESI Research said they expected profit
forecasts for the 2014-15 year to fall by about 3 percent to
670-680 million pounds.
The results are the last to be presented by Cheshire, who is
being succeeded by Veronique Laury, the head of Kingfisher's
French arm, on Dec. 8.
"If you take the overall picture over the seven years I'm
very happy with what we and the team have achieved here," he
said, noting a more than doubling in profits.
Cheshire, who has been linked with the chairman job at
troubled British grocer Tesco, said he was keen for
another job after taking a break.
"You never say never," he said, though he added his
preference would be a full-time CEO position somewhere.
(1 US dollar = 0.6376 British pound)
