LONDON, Sept 11 Kingfisher, Europe's
biggest home improvements retailer, met forecasts with a 1.6
percent fall in first-half profit as a better second quarter was
not enough to fully offset the impact of poor weather in the
first quarter.
The firm, which runs the B&Q and Screwfix chains in its home
market as well as Castorama and Brico Depot in France, said on
Wednesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 365 million
pounds ($574 million) in the six months to August 3.
That was bang in line with analysts' average forecast,
according to a company poll, but down from 371 million pounds in
the same period last year.
After a weak first quarter that was blamed on unseasonably
cold weather Kingfisher had a much better second quarter as
weather conditions improved, spurring demand for seasonal items.
The firm said it was confident about its future prospects
despite tough markets.