LONDON Nov 28 Kingfisher, Europe's
biggest home improvements retailer, posted third quarter profit
at the lower end of forecasts and cautioned that its markets
remained tough, particularly in France where consumer confidence
is weak.
The firm said on Thursday there was no obvious signs of an
imminent improvement in consumer confidence in France, its most
profitable market where it trades as Castorama and Brico Depot.
Kingfisher, which also runs the B&Q and Screwfix chains in
Britain, made a retail profit of 271 million pounds in the 13
weeks to Nov. 2.
That compared to analyst forecasts in a range of 271-285
million pounds, with a consensus of 280 million pounds, and 257
million pounds made in the same period last year.
Total sales rose 8 percent to 2.92 billion pounds, with
sales at stores open over a year up 1.4 percent.