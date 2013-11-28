LONDON Nov 28 Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, posted third quarter profit at the lower end of forecasts and cautioned that its markets remained tough, particularly in France where consumer confidence is weak.

The firm said on Thursday there was no obvious signs of an imminent improvement in consumer confidence in France, its most profitable market where it trades as Castorama and Brico Depot.

Kingfisher, which also runs the B&Q and Screwfix chains in Britain, made a retail profit of 271 million pounds in the 13 weeks to Nov. 2.

That compared to analyst forecasts in a range of 271-285 million pounds, with a consensus of 280 million pounds, and 257 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Total sales rose 8 percent to 2.92 billion pounds, with sales at stores open over a year up 1.4 percent.