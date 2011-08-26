* Also amends terms for issue of optionally convertible debentures

* Firm had issued debentures worth 7 bln rupees to 3 firms

* Kingfisher also plans to raise $250 mln-$350 mln via GDRs (Adds details, background, shares)

MUMBAI, Aug 26 Private-sector carrier Kingfisher Airlines Ltd said on Friday its board had approved a rights issue of shares to raise up to 20 billion rupees ($434 million).

The company, promoted by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, gave no timing or details of the proposed issue.

The board also amended the terms for the issue of optionally convertible debentures (OCD) allotted on Jan 3, the airline said. An investor has the option to convert these debentures into shares at a price set by the issuer.

The move was part of Kingfisher's debt restructuring issue, which helped it pare some debt by converting loans into equity.

The company had issued the debentures worth more than 7 billion rupees to three firms acting in concert with the founders and the debentures would be redeemed prior to the rights issue, it said.

"In the event the rights issue has not occurred during the relevant period, the OCD shall continue in accordance with their original terms, and may be redeemed at the end of 18 months from allotment," the airline said.

Earlier this year, the carrier had cut its debt through a debt restructuring process in which the airline issued 116.3 million shares to a consortium of 13 banks led by State Bank of India , after conversion of compulsory convertible preference shares at 64.48 rupees a share.

The airline had restructured its debt by converting almost 12 billion rupees of loans into equity and its current debt stands at about 60 billion rupees at end April.

Kingfisher, which posted a net loss of 2.64 billion rupees on higher fuel costs for the June quarter, has said it also plans to raise $250-$350 million through an issue of gross depositary receipts.

Chairman Mallya had said in June he was waiting for crude prices to stabilise and the fund raising assumed crude oil at $90 a barrel. Crude's current price is around $110 a barrel.

Shares of Kingfisher Airlines, valued at $270.6 million, were down 1 percent at 24.75 rupees in a weak Mumbai market. The stock has fallen 62 percent so far this year, versus a fall of 21 percent in the benchmark Sensex .

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)