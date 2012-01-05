MUMBAI Jan 5 India's Kingfisher Airlines said on Thursday that it is operating its scheduled services with "utmost safety" and would reply to questions raised by the country's aviation regulator in an internal report.

"This is an audit which the DGCA carried out... (which) we are going to reply to, at the meeting today," a Kingfisher spokesman said, referring to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Earlier on Thursday, India's aviation regulator said it will meet executives from cash-strapped Kingfisher and Air India Express, seeking an explanation on safety concerns highlighted by the regulator's internal report.. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu & Indulal PM; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)