MUMBAI Jan 5 India's Kingfisher Airlines
said on Thursday that it is operating its scheduled
services with "utmost safety" and would reply to questions
raised by the country's aviation regulator in an internal
report.
"This is an audit which the DGCA carried out... (which) we
are going to reply to, at the meeting today," a Kingfisher
spokesman said, referring to the Directorate General of Civil
Aviation.
Earlier on Thursday, India's aviation regulator said it will
meet executives from cash-strapped Kingfisher and Air India
Express, seeking an explanation on safety concerns highlighted
by the regulator's internal report..
