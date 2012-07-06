British firm Bunzl reports higher-than-expected full-year profit
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
NEW DELHI, July 6 India's beleaguered Kingfisher Airlines has started paying February salaries to employees, a spokesman said on Friday, providing a measure of relief to frustrated staff, including pilots who had recently threatened to go on strike.
Kingfisher, which had debt of $1.4 billion at the end of March, has faced staff agitation over non-payment of salaries, and is under pressure from its lenders to come up with a turnaround plan. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Tony Munroe)
SEOUL, Feb 27 South Korean President Park Geun-hye told the Constitutional Court in a statement disclosed on Monday that she did not advance her own interests while in office as the court prepares to rule on whether to uphold her impeachment.
SEOUL, Feb 27 The board of an affiliate of South Korea's Lotte Group approved a land swap with the government on Monday that will enable authorities to deploy a controversial U.S. missile defence system, the defence ministry said.