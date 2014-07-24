LONDON, July 24 Kingfisher, Europe's
largest home improvements retailer, said its markets in its
second quarter, notably in June, had been slower than
anticipated particularly in France and Poland.
It said on Thursday it was unclear whether this recent
weakness was short term phasing in nature but would know more
when it publishes interim results in September, having then
traded through the key summer months.
The firm, which runs the B&Q and Screwfix chains in Britain
and Castorama and Brico Depot in France, said its total sales
rose 0.8 percent in constant currencies in the 10 weeks to July
12 and were down 1.8 percent at stores open over a year.
Kingfisher said it was accelerating its self-help margin and
cost initiatives to help support its second half performance.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Sarah Young)